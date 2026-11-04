Nintendo GameCube Remaster Releases on Switch Without Any Warning

A remaster of a Nintendo GameCube game that launched on the platform back in 2002 has surprisingly been released on Switch platforms today. In recent years, Nintendo has been bringing back a number of GameCube titles to its hardware, primarily through Nintendo Switch Online. However, given that NSO’s catalog of GameCube games is only available to those on Switch 2, those still playing their games on the original Switch have started to be left behind. Fortunately, this situation has been just a bit better by a new GameCube remaster landing on the first Switch console in a move that wasn’t known about at all.

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As of today, Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered has shockingly become available on Nintendo Switch. Originally released on GameCube in October 2002, the popular Godzilla fighting game would later come to the original Xbox, with a port also appearing on Game Boy Advance. Despite this, Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee has been most synonymous with GameCube, which made this remaster a likely candidate to come to Switch and Switch 2. And while it was known that this new version of the game was planned for Switch 2, a Switch edition wasn’t in the cards.

Clearly, however, publisher Atari quickly changed its mind on this front, as it has simultaneously released Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered on the original Switch now as well. The game, which is live now on the eShop, retails for $30, which is the same as its native version on Switch 2. Atari itself hasn’t widely publizcized this release for one reason or another as well, which has resulted in this being a very quiet launch on Switch.

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The only downside with this situation is that it doesn’t currently seem like Atari has plans to release a physical version of Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered for Switch. While the game does have a boxed retail copy across Switch 2 and PS5, it doesn’t seem like any physical versions for the original Switch are going to happen. This could always end up changing in the future if the Switch edition of Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered proves to be popular enough, but given the quiet nature in which the digital version of the game has landed on the eShop, it’s doubtful that a physical version will follow suit.

How do you feel about Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered being brought to Switch consoles? Are you going to potentially pick it up for yourself on this platform, or will you instead get it on Switch 2? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.

[H/T Nintendo Everything]