LEGO Godzilla Model Finally Revealed in Leaked Images

A series of leaked images have finally given us our first look at LEGO’s upcoming Godzilla set. Although the Godzilla model has yet to be officially unveiled by LEGO, the company confirmed long ago that it would be creating a set based on the world’s most iconic kaiju. Now, in advance of its arrival in stores later this month, we now have an idea of what Godzilla will end up looking like in brick form.

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Within recent days, a new group of pictures of the packaging for LEGO Godzilla hit the internet. As leaks indicated, this iteration of Godzilla is based on his appearance in the Monsterverse films, and not any of his looks from Toho’s own movies. Godzilla comes boasting a bright blue spine that extends downward to his tail, and also has an optional atomic breath that can be placed into his mouth. All in all, it’s similar to the original design that was submitted with the LEGO Ideas program, while also containing much more detail.

You can get a look at LEGO Godzilla for yourself right here:

Here’s a detailed look at the upcoming 21375 Godzilla, found in store by a Brick Tap member! Releasing on Black Friday (Nov 27)



It will include 40888 Godzilla Footprint gift-with-purchase while supplies last! pic.twitter.com/jF8FOrcesh — Brick Tap (@BrickTapNews) October 31, 2026

The leaked pictures also happen to have confirmed many specifics about this LEGO Godzilla model that were previously only rumored. It’s now known that the set, which is number #21375, will contain a whopping 5,363 pieces in total. This will lead to Godzilla coming in at over two feet in scale, making this a set that is worthy of the King of the Monsters. As for its price, it has yet to officially be confirmed just yet, but it’s claimed to retail for $450. It will then drop in just a few short weeks on Black Friday, November 27th, and will be one of LEGO’s most prominent sets of the holiday season.

For those who buy this LEGO Godzilla set right away, it’s also said that there will be a gift with purchase included as well. This gift will be another Godzilla set, this time one that is simply the monster’s footprint. It’s not known how many pieces this set will be, but purchasing the large Godzilla model upon its release will seemingly be the only way to get ahold of this footprint. As such, if you were already considering picking up LEGO Godzilla upon its arrival, this bonus should help convince you to pull the trigger more so than before.

What do you happen to think of LEGO’s upcoming Godzilla build now that we’ve seen what it looks like? And are you planning to pick it up for yourself when it does hit store shelves? Be sure to share all of your thoughts with me down in the comments section.