Nintendo, Gearbox, and More Confirmed for PAX West 2025

PAX West organizers ReedPop and Penny Arcade have confirmed additional names from the full list of over 200 exhibitors attending the large gaming festival set to take place at the end of August. Among the announced companies exhibiting at the show are Nintendo, Square Enix, Capcom, Gearbox, Arc System Works, and Bandai Namco. PAX West is one of the world’s largest gaming conventions, which in 2023 hosted over 120,000 attendees, according to Jon Peddle Research.

The press release, dated July 24th, announced the additional video game exhibitors that would be joining other previously announced companies setting up shop on the PAX West show floor.

“Check out the latest and greatest from gaming’s movers and shakers, with Gearbox, Escape From Tarkov, and Arc System Works joining the aforementioned Nintendo, Square Enix, and Capcom as part of the 200-plus companies exhibiting at the show,” said the press release. “These freshly revealed names join previously announced studios Wizards of the Coast, Pearl Abyss (Crimson Desert), Larian Studios, and The Behemoth.”

The event takes place from August 29th to September 1st, offering a range of activities for attendees to enjoy as they explore the venue.

“With a roster this stacked, it calls to mind an ancient name – a name of power,” said PAX and Penny Arcade co-founder Jerry Holkins. “PAX Prime has returned.”

Event attendees can participate in showcases, engage in hands-on play with game demos, purchase merchandise and retro games, or even win prizes through competitive tournaments. Almost Pro, an esports tournament that is a regular fixture at PAX Arena, is returning this year as well.

In addition to video games, the event also features a healthy portion of trading card, tabletop, and board gaming content for attendees.

“Analog and tabletop gaming enjoyers can peruse the offerings from Dice Throne, Chooseco (Choose Your Own Adventure), and Cephalofair (Gloomhaven),” said the July 24th press release.

More details about the event’s tabletop exhibitors were announced earlier this month, which included 9th Level Games, Archon Games, Fib Games, and Ghostfire Gaming.

“It’s been a rough year for the tabletop industry, but the PAX audience always shows up for them,” said Holkins. “I can’t wait to see what they’ve got on tap.”

Earlier this year, Gearbox announced that a Borderlands 4 showcase would be available at PAX West, where fans are likely to get their hands on a demo for the upcoming game. The game is set to release on September 12th, and the team has been releasing a series of teasers showcasing the game’s world and playable vault hunters.

As the event date approaches, the PAX team and studios planning to attend will share more details about the full scope of activities and scheduled events. Currently, among the already announced events, there will be no shortage of things to do. Those in attendance will be able to play over 2,500 games in freeplay areas and meet special guests and creators in the gaming space.

