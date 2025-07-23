Borderlands 4 Players Get a New Look at Exo-Soldier Vault Hunter

The newest character gameplay overview for the upcoming Borderlands 4 has just dropped on the official Borderlands YouTube channel. This time, players get a look at the machine-enhanced soldier Rafa, who is one of the game’s four playable vault hunter characters. The developers are advertising him as a great beginner character, and fans like that he has a combination of characteristics blended from previous vault hunters in the series.

“Rafa is BL4’s battle-ready combat veteran, acting as a great gateway for FPS players to step into the series’ frenetic combat,” said the trailer’s description of the character. “See how he masterfully wields the cutting-edge weaponry stored in his Deadframe exo-suit. This former Tediore trooper is ready for fights at any distance, whether he’s slicing through enemies at melee range with his twin Arc-Knives, perforating midrange targets with his Peacebreaker Cannons, or blasting holes through multiple enemies with charged-up rounds from his APOPHIS Lance.”

Each of the playable characters is set to receive various teaser content before Borderlands 4 releases, which includes: a gameplay overview, character short, and vault hunter page. So far only the Siren character Vex has received the full treatment, so it looks like the next character to be fully revealed will be Rafa.

The trailer begins with a masked Rafa running with the aid of his exosuit, slicing through enemies with energy-like blades called “Arc-Knives.” Rafa can use these to make quick work of enemies with furious slashes and even an omnidirectional spin move that can affect a wide area. The arc-knives will also change color based on the element he is using.

As the trailer continues, players see that his talents aren’t only melee-focused. He also sports mounted turrets on his shoulder called “Peacebreaker Cannons,” which help bring extra firepower against large enemy groups. With a hand cannon called the “APOPHIS Lance,” Rafa can also fire concussive bursts of energy to carve a hole through enemy mobs.

“You have selected: dying in a screaming inferno. ¡Adiós!” said Rafa in the gameplay overview trailer.

After the popularity of Vex in previous trailers, some Borderlands fans weren’t ready to accept that her teaser time was over.

“Which Vex is this again,” wrote Youtube commenter MilesGonzaloMorales. “Vexx or Vex 2.0?”

However, others were excited for Rafa, feeling like he was a fun mixture of previous hunters in the series.

“So zero and axton put together I can cook something with this,” wrote Youtube user yunodaedae3904.

Borderlands 4 is set to release September 12th on PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 later on October 3rd. It is available for pre-order in Standard and Deluxe editions for $69.99 and $129.99, respectively. There is also a GameStop exclusive preorder version called the Collector’s Edition, priced at $149.99. The premium versions provide additional skins and content to players who invest in them, with the Collector’s edition sending the player physical collectible items directly to their house.

What are your thoughts on Rafa and the content revealed so far for Borderlands 4? Can he compete with the meme potential and popularity of Vex?