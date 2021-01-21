Nintendo Announces Mario Kart North American Open Beginning This Month

✖

Nintendo announced Mario Kart’s North American Open getting rolling this month. Posting the details on Twitter, a bunch of fans are pumped to see the company ready to give away Gold Points for the best racers. Everything gets started on January 29th until the 31st. So, get your best layouts together and practice your skills if you want to get into the showdown. It’s hard to believe it’s been years now with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but the title is still the best-selling Nintendo Switch game. With that news in mind, it’s hard to fathom Mario Kart 9 making it’s way out with the current console. But, anything is possible. Until then, Mario kart fans will have to buckle up for more of these challenges in 2021. Check out Nintendo’s release down below:

“Welcome the new year with the 3-day Mario Kart North American Open January 2020 tournament! The top 8 players each day will receive 2,500 My Nintendo Gold Points to redeem on Nintendo eShop. Jan. 29: 4550-3387-8059 Jan. 30: 0904-9852-8811 Jan. 31: 2310-9159-8891”

VROOM! 🏁 Join the #MarioKart NA Open January 2021 tournament! The top 8 players from each day will receive 2,500 Gold Points! The first tournament of the new year is live from 1/29 – 1/31.https://t.co/Q1d8FnGsr4 pic.twitter.com/K9WO7aDwFP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 19, 2021

For those still wondering how Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit plays? Comicbook.com reviewed the title when it dropped and found the setup a novel way to get your kart racing in.

“Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is the most unique take on the series that since Mario Kart: Double Dash!! on GameCube. It's a blast to play, and it feels reminiscent of games like Wii Sports, where players will immediately want to show it off to family and friends. It's also a game that will really benefit those that have a lot of creativity and space,” Marc Deschamps wrote. “Home Circuit can still be enjoyed without a large setup, but players that want to really push the Kart and its software to its limits will want to give themselves plenty of room to do so. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit doesn't offer quite the same depth as options like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but it doesn't really have to. Players will get out of the game what they put into it, and it will be exciting to see the tracks people come up with when the game has been out a bit longer. Nintendo's latest offering is just another example of the company's penchant for offering experiences that gamers of all ages can bond over.”

