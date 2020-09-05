Nintendo Adds Pikmin 3 Back to WiiU Shop

✖

Nintendo has added Pikmin 3 back to the WiiU shop and fans are happy about the change of heart. When the company announced that they would be releasing Pikmin 3 Deluxe for the Switch fans who had never played the game were overjoyed. As soon as word emerged that there would be bonus content, even longtime fans were at least curious. But, a small bit of controversy cropped up when right after the announcement WiiU owners discovered that the original version of the game had been removed from the listings in a bit of a head-scratcher. Keep in mind that Pikmin 3 on the older system was $20 and the fans were pretty upset.

But, now it seems that Nintendo has heard their cries and reinserted the game onto the storefront for people with the WiiU who would like to see what all the fuss is about. I broke this down for Comicbook.com near the announcement of the Deluxe edition.

Its nice to see it back on Wii U E shop. Cant argue that the option to have it is better than it being taken down. Im just stating the truth that it was a anti consumer move with almost surely no consumers to damage. People fought for something they had no intention to buy — Shesez (@BoundaryBreak) September 4, 2020

“However, some fans of that last system feel like they should be rewarded for their loyalty. After all, buying a Wii U was no small investment for a lot of Nintendo fans. Buying Pikmin 3 Deluxe is going to entail buying the game over again with some additional content added, but no discount for having owned the game before. Other fans would counter that the relatively small number of players who played Pikmin 3 on the Wii U makes those arguing for a break a minority among Nintendo fans. At any rate, it looks like there might be even more ports on the horizon. Especially when you consider the ways in which the coronavirus pandemic has changed how the company works.”

Check out Nintendo’s description of the game below:

“This deluxe version of the Pikmin 3 game includes new side-story missions featuring Olimar and Louie, the ability to play Story mode with a friend and all DLC stages from the original release,” a preview of Pikmin 3 Deluxe reads. “Feeling competitive? Enjoy fierce head-to-head Bingo Battles and online leaderboards for Mission mode.”

