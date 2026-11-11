Nintendo Reveals Why It Removed an Iconic Zelda: Ocarina of Time Easter Egg in New Remake

Nintendo has explained why one of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s most recognizable Easter eggs didn’t make it into the upcoming remake. The original Nintendo 64 adventure featured portraits of Mario, Yoshi, and other familiar Nintendo characters inside Hyrule Castle, but the new version removes those references to preserve the experience of exploring Hyrule.

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The decision was discussed in a recent Game Informer interview with Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma and remake producer Hidemaro Fujibayashi. Aonuma explained that Nintendo has become more conscious of how references to other franchises fit into the world of an individual Zelda game.

Nintendo Didn’t Want Mario and Yoshi Interrupting Ocarina of Time’s World

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In the original Ocarina of Time, players could find portraits of several Nintendo characters hanging in the courtyard of Hyrule Castle. It was a fun little detail that rewarded players who took the time to look around, particularly given how unusual it was to see Mario and Yoshi appear outside their own games.

However, Aonuma explained that Nintendo now approaches these kinds of references differently. The concern was that players encountering something like Yoshi’s portrait might stop to wonder why the character was appearing in Hyrule in the first place. It is a matter of immersion. Rather than risk interrupting the atmosphere the developers wanted to create, the team decided to leave those portraits out.

That doesn’t mean Nintendo has removed every connection to its other franchises. Talon’s Bowser-themed necklace remains in the remake because it was already part of the character’s original design. Aonuma made a distinction between preserving an established character detail and introducing an unrelated reference that could pull players away from the experience or disrupt player immersion.

The decision offers an informative look into the perspective Nintendo now uses to approach the process of revisiting its older games. Easter eggs can be memorable little discoveries, but the company clearly doesn’t believe every reference needs to survive a remake, especially when it doesn’t make sense to. Ultimately, maintaining the identity of Hyrule ultimately took priority over keeping every familiar face hidden in its corners.