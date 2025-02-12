Nintendo Switch 2 Patent Reveals Helpful Quality of Life Improvement

Since the reveal of Nintendo Switch 2 last month, very little official information has made its way online. There’s still quite a bit we don’t know about Nintendo’s new video game system, including some of the features and quality of life improvements that will be offered over the current Switch. That being said, we have gotten hints about these things thanks to newly published patents. A recently discovered patent from Nintendo (via Video Games Chronicle) shows one potential improvement, which will apparently allow users to choose between having the headphone jack on the top of the system, or at the bottom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The current Nintendo Switch hardware has the headphone port at the top of the system for use in handheld mode. There’s just one port, so those that would prefer to have their headphones connected to the bottom of the system are out of luck. However, if this newly discovered patent is to be believed, Switch 2 will allow users to swap between the options at will, even though there will only be one port. Apparently, the system can be rotated, and the new magnetic Joy-Con controllers affixed the opposite way.

users will apparently be able to rotate the system thanks to the new joy-cons

Overall, this seems like a much smaller change than we might be seeing with the Joy-Con mouse option, but it’s still nice to see. Clearly Nintendo has been putting a lot of consideration into ways of improving the gaming experience for users. If the patents we’ve seen so far end up being final features implemented in the new system, it does seem like Nintendo Switch 2 will offer a better gaming experience, on top of improved graphics and processing power.

For the time being, Nintendo fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer to learn more about the system, and the improvements it will have to offer. A Nintendo Direct is slated to take place on Wednesday, April 2nd at 9 a.m. ET, which will offer our next look at the system, and presumably more games. At this time, Nintendo has only shown off a new Mario Kart game, which will presumably be a launch title for the system. Chances are, we could see at least one more game on day one, just as we saw with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and 1-2 Switch at launch for the original Switch.

RELATED: Mario Kart Rumor Claims Huge LEGO Icons Set Coming This Year

While Switch 2 information likely won’t come until April, Nintendo should have some announcements during the weeks ahead. There have been rumors about a Nintendo Direct presentation this month focused on games for the current Switch. While those rumors are unconfirmed, we should have a Pokemon Presents livestream on February 27th in honor of Pokemon Day. Mario Day also falls on March 10th, which is when we can expect to see discounts and possibly new announcements related to the Super Mario franchise.

Do you prefer having your headphones on the top of the system or at the bottom? How do you feel about the various improvements Switch 2 will offer? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!