Next Big Nintendo Switch 2 Game Seemingly Confirmed

Only 8 Nintendo Switch 2 games have been confirmed so far. And only one of these confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 games is consequential, and that is the new Mario Kart, which we know nothing about and seen very little of as well. There are a metric ton of rumored Nintendo Switch 2 games though. Some of the most recent of these rumors include a new Super Smash Bros. game and a new Fire Emblem game. It’s difficult for Nintendo fans to get too excited over rumors though. What they can seemingly count on though is one of 2024’s biggest games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

While the game in question is not often in the Game of the Year conversation around 2024, there is no doubt it is one of the biggest games of 2024, and it’s carried into 2025 as one of the biggest games of 2025 so far. That game is Marvel Rivals.

Speaking at the DICE Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada recently, producer on the game Weicong Wu was asked about the game coming to Nintendo Switch 2. The producer didn’t announce the game is coming to Switch 2, but came close to this, noting that the studio, NetEase Games, has already been in contact with Nintendo to get its hands on development kits of the Nintendo Switch 2, something it would only do if it was planning to bring the game to the console.

“We’re already in contact with Nintendo and working on some development kits,” said the the NetEase Games producer while speaking to IGN. “And whenever we find that we could provide great performance for our game on Switch 2, we’re open to that.”

NetEase Games has obviously left the door open for the possibility that Marvel Rivals doesn’t come to Nintendo Switch 2, but this is because it doesn’t want to make any official confirmation. That said, the intent is pretty clear.

Further, Marvel Rivals is not a technically demanding game. In other words, the Nintendo Switch 2 will have no problem running it. And the demand will be there as well. Not only is the Nintendo Switch 2 going to sell briskly and substantially, but there is always a huge demand for launch and launch window games, in particular. If Marvel Rivals 2 isn’t at or around the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, NetEase Games is passing up on a lot of money.

