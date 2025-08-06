7 Games We Want to See in the July 2025 Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Following the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, Nintendo is hosting another event to showcase upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. With the return of Nintendo’s Indie World showcase on August 7th, fans will be treated to roughly 15 of games from new and well-known indie developers. Sadly, one insider is claiming there will be no mention of Hollow Knight: Silksong, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some great games present.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Indie titles have increased in popularity and 2025 has numerous promising titles on the way. With only 15 minutes, it will be hard to fit all of them in. That said, here are the seven indie games fans should want to see during Nintendo’s Indie World showcase.

1) Hades 2

hades 2’s protagonist, melinoe.

Hades 2 is one of the most anticipated indie games of all time, and not far behind Hollow Knight: Silksong. Supergiant Games has been steadily approaching a full release, and considering a recent leak and Hades 2’s Nintendo console exclusivity, it seems likely fans will get something during Nintendo’s July Indie World. Many expected the game to appear during the Partner Showcase, but sadly, this proved not to be the case. With Supergiant’s indie developer status, fans have another show tomorrow.

2) Witchbrook

Flying on a broomstick in Witchbrook

Cozy gamers have been wanting Witchbrook since Chucklefish first revealed the game. A pixelated take on Harry Potter that lets up to four friends explore a witch life-sim seems like an easy way to print money. With Chucklefish’s status as an indie publisher and developer, many are expecting to see Witchbrook during the July Indie World. Fans may finally see a release date announced for the beloved indie game, and hopefully, it will be soon, considering how long the game has been in development.

3) Slay the Spire 2

new character, the necrobinder, in slay the spire 2.

Slay the Spire 2 is another legendary indie game, and one that fans have eagerly been awaiting. Developer Mega Crit has confirmed the rogue-like deckbuilder will launch in early access during 2025. A Nintendo Indie World is the perfect opportunity to reveal a finalized release date, or at the very least, show off new gameplay. Fans have already seen one new character and have confirmation of returning characters, but there is still so much more that remains a mystery.

4) UFO 50

One of UFO 50’s many games.

UFO 50 is an odd but endearing collection of games that span different genres by developer Mossmouth, the team behind Spelunky and Spelunky 2. The title has an Overwhelmingly Positive review score on Steam, and fans are desperate for the game to come to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. The nature of the games would be perfect for Nintendo’s handheld consoles, as proven by UFO 50’s popularity on Steam Deck. Revealing a port tomorrow would be an absolute win for Nintendo.

5) Katana Zero DLC

The psychiatrist treating the protagonist in Katana Zero.

Katana Zero proved to be one of the best indie games, and fans were eagerly anticipating the DLC. However, it never came, but six years later, there is hope again after the DLC was confirmed to be coming during the Triple-I Interactive show. It will pick up right where the story of Katanza Zero left off, bringing more content, stories, and gruesome action to the wildly loved game. No release date was given, but Nintendo’s Indie World may shed some light on when the free DLC will arrive.

6) Skate Story

Skate Story’s beautiful visuals.

Skate Story’s hauntingly beautiful visuals immediately captured gamers’ attention. Combining this with its unique story of skating through Hell, it soon joined many fans’ wishlists. Currently, the game is confirmed for PC and PlayStation, but many are hopeful it will come to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Devolver Digital has been quiet about the game, and it has faced some delays. That said, appearing at the Indie World will bring it to new audiences and show the game is still on track.

7) Death Howl

the mother overlooks her child in the afterlife in Death Howl.

Death Howl proved to be one of the most popular demos during the Steam Next Fest. It has a unique approach, combining soulslike elements with deckbuilding and tactical combat. Its haunting narrative and beautiful world further draw players in and make them want to explore its roguelike gameplay loop. Developer The Outer Zone and publisher 11 bit studios are only eyeing PC as a launch platform, but Nintendo’s handheld consoles are perfect for Death Howl, and many are hoping to see it mentioned during the Indie World.