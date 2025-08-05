Gaming

Hollow Knight: Silksong Rumor Has Bad News Ahead of Nintendo Showcase

As an indie, Hollow Knight: Silksong has to be there right?

Nintendo has announced an upcoming Indie World that will air on August 7th and feature approximately 15 minutes of footage. The wheels are already turning, and Hollow Knight: Silksong fans have begun putting their makeup on. With the highly anticipated indie game absent from last week’s Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, many are expecting it to be here. However, one Nintendo insider has made it definitively clear that this will not be the case.

SwitchForce, a popular Nintendo YouTuber and insider, has reported that Hollow Knight: Silksong will not be shown during Nintendo’s upcoming Indie World. He did say that fans can look forward to the game at Gamescom, where a demo will be available to all who attend the event. This is undoubtedly sad news, but Hollow Knight: Silksong fans have had many years to get used to disappointment.

The good news is that Gamescom will give a more in-depth look at the game. Fans can expect gameplay footage of Hollow Knight: Silksong’s demo, which will give the best look at the game yet. There is also an expectation that Team Cherry will finally reveal a release date that aligns with its statements about a 2025 release.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will also be shown off at the Melbourne Museum on September 18th as a part of the Game Worlds exhibition. There is reportedly going to be a public demo of the game, as well as unique art showcasing the protagonist, Hornet.

Fans have waited years for Hollow Knight: Silksong, and it seems that the game is finally nearing release. What started out as a DLC for Hollow Knight turned into a sequel and has no doubt ballooned from there. Gamescom may finally be the turning point where not just fans, but all gamers, start to believe the game is real.

