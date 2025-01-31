The Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Was Vague For a Reason

Nintendo knows its audience more than you realize. Coming off a subtle yet exciting first look at the Nintendo Switch 2 just a few weeks ago, the noise surrounding the Nintendo fan community has been loud. The trailer gave a glimpse as to what is in store for its next Switch upgrade but only gave a tease of the console’s design, sporting a larger base along with a splash of color on the Joy-Con. Mario Kart 9 was confirmed to be a Nintendo Switch 2 game, which has fans excited. But after months of speculation regarding the inevitable release, all we were given was an April Nintendo Direct date, a new Mario Kart game, and dates for the Nintendo Switch 2 experience. While some might feel like this was a set-up… it definitely was.

If anyone had been keeping track of the leaks that ran through the rumor mill over the past year, you could see how the anticipation surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal was. The smallest hint of Switch 2 news would cause the internet to go crazy. The design was a heavy topic discussed amongst the gaming community, with some companies “accidentally” showcasing their accessories with the Nintendo Switch 2 console. The leaks got so out of hand, that Nintendo had to issue a rare statement after a series of Switch 2 leaks came out during CES 2025. While the rumor mill kept going along, the days leading up to the reveal were the most interesting.

These past few weeks saw Nintendo deviating from its typical console reveal strategy as it usually teases an announcement a day before the reveal. In the case of the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, however, they flipped the script. Some might say that this surprise trailer being released was a jab at leakers providing too much information. In reality, Nintendo knew exactly what they were doing.

To put it lightly, Nintendo is aware of what the fans want, so when they put out a surprise reveal video showcasing the console, one title, and a Direct date, they know that people want more. In due time, Nintendo will give them what they want but, they already have their attention. When it comes to marketing, Nintendo is well-known enough that even if it provides a “lackluster” trailer, it still has your attention (and money, if we are being honest).

The leaks kept the community on their feet for months and will continue to do so until the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. Almost every aspect of the Switch 2 has been rumored, so seeing the underwhelming response from some is a sign that the result wasn’t what they were expecting. Nintendo wouldn’t put out a console that isn’t up to their standards, which is a definite step up considering the continued success of the Nintendo Switch.

The launch trailer was a tease as to what fans could expect from the Nintendo Switch 2 but still didn’t give too much information away. Sure, some might find small hints within the two-minute video, but this reveal was meant to satisfy the masses until April when we will learn a lot more about the much-anticipated console. The negative conversation about the Nintendo Switch 2 is only temporary. This teaser is a first look, not a full reveal.

The amount of attention already set on Nintendo is massive, as it is a leader within the gaming industry, creating consoles for fans of all ages. While some might see this first look as vague, a vast majority see this as a glimpse into the future of the Switch’s capabilities. With rumors swirling regarding what games could make their way to the console, the discussion continues, regardless of how much Nintendo presented.

What has been confirmed so far is that the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in 2025 and will have a Nintendo Direct focused on the console on April 2, 2025. Following that will be a series of hands-on Switch 2 events across the world, which can be found here.