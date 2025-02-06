Mario Kart Rumor Teases New Characters (Including Non-Mario Characters)

A new Mario Kart rumor has surfaced online, teasing an expanded roster featuring not just new Mario characters, but new additions from Non-Mario universes. Back on January 16, alongside the reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2, a new Mario Kart game was revealed. It’s in development for Nintendo Switch 2, and that is all we know. What the release date is, how much it will cost, and what it’s going to be called all remain a mystery. Suffice to say, we don’t have any more granular details on gameplay or features either. In fact, it’s unclear if its going to be Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive or not. To this end, a Nintendo Switch version has not been ruled out. None of this has changed. There is still a complete absence of official information, but there is a new unofficial rumor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new rumor comes from a popular Instagram page dedicated to Nintendo called Mr. Nintendad. Unfortunately, the new rumor is scarce on precise details. All that is being reported by the page is that the new Mario Kart game is going to have an expanded roster complete with characters not in the Mario Universe, which of course opens the door for new characters from The Legend of Zelda, Fire Emblem, and other Nintendo universes.

This is not exactly the most shocking rumor, however, there has been some speculation the new Mario Kart game could be a reboot, and thus have a shrunken roster. That said, if this new rumor is accurate, this is seemingly not the case.

Is this new rumor accurate though? Well, at the moment there is no way to validate or invalidate the rumor. However, it is important to consider that while the source is a prominent Nintendo page on Instagram, complete with over 100,000 followers, they do not have a history of accurate rumors and leaks to bolster this claim. This doesn’t discredit the claim entirely, but it is important context to consider.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this new Mario Kart rumor in any capacity. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story with whatever it provides.

For more coverage on all things Mario Kart — including everything from the latest official Mario Kart 9 news to the latest unofficial Mario Kart 9 rumors and leaks — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What character would you like to see added to the new Mario Kart?