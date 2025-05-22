Newly Revealed Nintendo Switch 2 Controllers Include a Highly Demanded Feature

Nintendo Switch 2‘s release is just around the corner, and fans will have plenty of peripheral options when the system launches. As was the case with the original Switch, Nintendo will be releasing plenty of products that were created in-house, and there will also be several fully licensed products from outside manufacturers. One of those manufacturers is PowerA, who will be offering alternate controller options next month. These controllers do lack some of the bells and whistles of Nintendo’s own Pro Controller and Joy-Cons, but they do have one notable advantage that fans have been asking for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It has been confirmed that PowerA’s Nintendo Switch 2 controllers will have Hall effect sensors and magnets. These are located in the thumbsticks, and are meant “to help with precision and longevity.” Basically, the combination helps to prevent wear, and problems like drift from occurring. Earlier this year, it was discovered that Nintendo’s Alarmo uses Hall effect sensors, which led to speculation that the Switch 2 Joy-Cons and Pro Controller might also include them. That proved not to be the case, so the PowerA controllers do have a significant advantage for those concerned about drift being a problem.

powera’s nintendo switch 2 controller looks similar to the pro controller

The PowerA controllers are also significantly cheaper than the Pro Controller: $39.99 versus $84.99, and come in multiple styles. There are some notable trade-offs, though. The biggest difference is that PowerA’s controllers are wired, rather than wireless. They also lack NFC compatibility, which means they won’t be able to scan amiibo for games like Street Fighter 6. Fans will have to decide for themselves if that trade-off is worth it, but the combination of a cheaper price point and increased durability could be a tipping point for anyone that was on the fence about buying a new Pro Controller. Preorders are currently available on Best Buy’s website right here.

Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5th, and it will be interesting to see what peripherals people embrace at launch. On day one, Nintendo will have a lot of stuff available, including several games, the Pro Controller, a camera, and new amiibo. That’s on top of cases for the system, screen protectors, and more. Those planning on buying a Switch 2 on day one will have to carefully manage what they plan to purchase, especially after the tariff related price increases that have been announced. While the system and software has not seen an increase, basically everything else has. That’s going to force some buyers to think carefully about what they’re willing to spend.

RELATED: Nintendo Switch 2 Hands-On: The Successor I’ve Spent Years Waiting For

While Hall effect sensors are not present in the Joy-Cons and Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch 2, that doesn’t mean drift will be a problem again in the Switch 2 era. The designers have apparently rebuilt the controllers from the ground up for the new system. Hopefully that means less frequent problems when it comes to drift, but Nintendo fans will have to wait and see.

Are you concerned about controller drift? Do the Hall effect sensors make this a more likely purchase for you? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!