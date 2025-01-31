Nintendo Switch 2 Reportedly Getting the Best Xbox Series X Exclusive

Nintendo Switch 2 is reportedly getting the best Xbox Series X exclusive game, at least according to Metacritic scores. So far, only eight Nintendo Switch 2 games have been confirmed. However, 28 Nintendo Switch 2 games are currently rumored, and now there is a 29th rumored Nintendo Switch 2 game. And this newly rumored Nintendo Switch 2 game would be a big get for the new Nintendo console, however, it would arguably not be a very surprising get for the console.

Not only would it not be surprising to see this Xbox game on Nintendo Switch 2 because Xbox Game Studios has been increasingly investing into and expanding upon its multi-platform approach, but because this Xbox game is heading to PS5 this spring. In other words, it is already being used to expand this multi-platform approach from Xbox.

For those that have not connected the dots, the newly rumored Nintendo Switch 2 game is Forza Horizon 5, one of the best games out of Xbox Game Studios this generation, if not the best, as evident by its 92 on Metacritic.

Yesterday, the Xbox game from Playground Games was announced for PS5, a platform it is coming to sometime this Spring. It has not been announced for Nintendo Switch 2, but according to a very reliable Xbox insider, it is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

The scoop comes the way specifically of eXtas1s who doesn’t say when the Xbox game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 just that it is coming to the Nintendo console. That said, considering the game is coming to PS5 this Spring, it is quite possible this will end up being a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game. When the Nintendo Switch itself is going to release, remains to be seen, but it is expected to be after Spring.

All of that said, while eXtas1s has proven reliable in the past, especially when it comes to Xbox, what is above is still a rumor and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. Further, even if this information is accurate it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate at a later date.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Xbox, Playground Games, nor Nintendo — have commented on anything above. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.