Nintendo Switch 2 Will Be Worth Whatever the Asking Price Is

The closer we get to the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, the more cautiously optimistic I become. Anyone who’s been keeping an eye on the Switch leaks or rumors knows that we can’t be sure about what the future of this console has in store until we learn more directly from the sources. Nintendo has brought some of the greatest franchises and consoles to households across the world for decades, so I trust that it would make the right call when it comes to bringing consumers what they want. Without getting too deep into the current state of things, we’ve seen a rise in prices in the economy, especially with items that are brought in from other countries. As a result, one has to realize the Nintendo Switch 2 price will be expensive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The economic state of the US has been constantly changing, and the items that once were considered cheap are now two times more expensive. The price for the Nintendo Switch at launch in 2017 was $300. Technological advancements are a huge factor in how much a gaming console will be priced at, which is understandable. Many rumors have been aimed at the Switch 2 cost, which might have consumers paying around $400. Some are even pointing toward the higher end of the scale at $500. Even at such a steep cost, this console will sell like crazy once pre-orders begin to launch, which is rumored to be around April 9th.

Investing in a new console is different for everyone, as some only use the system during their downtime. The fact of the matter is that consoles provide an experience that people yearn for, whether it be through means of escape or to bring people together. Nintendo has designed a console that has given gamers this possibility, which is why many consumers trust the company to bring something good to the table.

Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusives Will Be a Vital Marketing Element

Mario Kart 9 hasn’t been announced for the original Switch as of now.

Sure, it’s understandable to see how people might stick to the previous or current generation of consoles instead of buying a new one because their Nintendo Switch still works. Unfortunately, it’s easy to see that companies are looking for people to move onto new consoles by slowly phasing out the previous consoles over a few years. The Nintendo Wii U had a similar outcome after everyone moved to the Switch. We can’t be sure of how Nintendo will approach the Switch 2, but we can be certain that the advancements of the system will point gamers towards getting the Switch 2 eventually.

The Switch 2 will bring exclusive Nintendo games to the console that will persuade consumers to purchase the system. In Nintendo’s case, the possibility of a new Mario, Animal Crossing, or The Legend of Zelda is justifiable. This is what people want to see with new consoles since it showcases the best of the system’s capabilities in a way that hasn’t been done before. The Switch 2 will advance what we’ve seen with the Switch in a similar way, which could be seen in a framerate increase or a smoother experience. Given that the Switch 2 will have backwards compatibility, previous Switch games could look better than ever.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Will Craft a Bigger and Better Experience

The Switch 2 is launching the next phase of the Nintendo consoles.

To this point, we haven’t seen any Switch 2 games other than Mario Kart 9, which we are assuming to be a launch title. It’s safe to say that the Nintendo Switch 2 will make sure to bring the best of what the console has to offer within the first year of launch, whether that be with a new IP or another mainline series project with its first-party studios. We can tell that Mario Kart 9 will feature new mechanics that highlight the console, which will surely be a taste of what’s to come from the Switch 2.

Nintendo has always been on the cheaper side of the price range, which is one of the reasons why the Switch console is still gaining sales. With this success, the next system will only up its game compared to its predecessor. Bringing the Switch 2 into this market is to present an experience that can only be realized by Nintendo and done at a reasonable price. Whatever that price might be, the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to justify those means by bringing the best games and improving the visual fidelity that Nintendo has to offer.