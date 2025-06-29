Nintendo Switch 2 Buyers Get Free eShop Gift Card Due to Late Deliveries

Fans had been waiting a very long time for Nintendo Switch 2‘s arrival. The original system was on the market for 8 years, and many users were more than ready for a more powerful take on the hardware. Unfortunately, the wait was a little bit longer for some, compared to others. Many of those who preordered a Switch 2 system through Target were kept waiting on a delivery, in some cases several days after launch. Fortunately, the retailer is making it up to those that experienced a delivery delay in the form of a $50 gift card for the Nintendo eShop.

Not everyone who experienced a delay from Target qualifies for the free gift card; apparently, the retailer is only giving it to those who preordered a Nintendo Switch 2 and received a delivery on June 8th or later. The system launched on June 5th, so if Target delivered yours on that day, the 6th, or the 7th, you won’t be eligible for the free gift card. Those who qualify should find the deal automatically entered in their Target Circle account, and they’ll have to redeem the offer by July 31st. Images of the offer and details can be found in the Reddit post below.

Readers should note that, while they have to redeem the Target Circle offer by July 31st, the eShop currency has no expiration. That means it can be used to purchase games right away, or saved for a future date. For those who don’t need a game because they’re busy playing Mario Kart World or Cyberpunk 2077, that should come as a relief so it can be put towards something that they really want to buy.

That said, $50 in eShop currency is enough to fully purchase some of the games already released for Nintendo Switch 2, including Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S, and Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster. Considering how expensive it is just to buy a new video game system, this might be a nice incentive to grab a launch game that users might not have otherwise. You could even get a few games with that $50 gift card, like Fast Fusion (priced at $14.99) and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (priced at $9.99). If you went that route and bought both of those games, you’d even still have enough left over to grab Drag x Drive when it comes out in August!

Of course, many Nintendo Switch 2 early adopters that qualify for this deal might want to hold on to that $50 eShop currency for later this year. There are several major games in the pipeline for the system, including Donkey Kong Bananza on July 17th, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A on October 16th. There are also several big 2025 games that don’t have a release date yet, such as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Kirby Air Riders, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.

Did you preorder a Nintendo Switch 2 from Target? What games do you plan on buying with your eShop gift card?