Nintendo Switch 2’s “Biggest” Game Takes Up Almost Half of Its Storage

The Nintendo Switch 2’s biggest game is literally the largest, taking up nearly half of the system’s onboard storage space. The Switch 2 comes with 256 GB of internal storage, which is eight times the capacity of the Switch. That’s a considerable improvement, and even after the system’s OS and other software, it still has around 249 GB of free space for game installs. Still, while that’s a lot of room to play a ton of games, there’s one that is so massive, it consumes nearly half of what’s available on the system.

On November 20, 2025, @finalfantasyvii posted on X that Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade ranges from 90 to 99 GB, depending on which edition you buy. Given the available storage space on the Switch 2 with no other games installed, that’s a whopping 40% of the total capacity. This is significant because, looking at other AAA titles ported to the Switch 2, they are considerably smaller, averaging around 40 GB. While still large, it means that FF VII is nearly 60% larger than most titles, though some are almost as massive; it’s rare.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the Switch 2 Requires Nearly 100 GB of Space

Image courtesy of Square Enix

The game’s massive file size is interesting because, for most Switch 2 titles, their sizes diminish when ported to the system. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is 103 GB on the PC, but it’s only 62 GB on the Switch 2. It’s still a large file, but it’s nearly half the size of the PC version. One reason the FF VII remake is so large is its lighting effects, specifically around characters. Initially, it looked cheap, so the lighting was rendered the same way as for the PlayStation 5 port of the game. It’s unclear how much larger this tweak made the file size, but it certainly didn’t keep it small.

Correction to Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade storage requirements on Nintendo Switch 2.



Standard Edition: 90GB to 95GB

Limited Early Purchase Edition and Limited Early Purchase Digital Deluxe Editions: 93.8GB to 99GB.



The My Nintendo pages will be updated soon. — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) November 20, 2025

The first release of the Final Fantasy VII Remake arrived on several systems in 2020, but that’s not this game. It’s a new, enhanced version called Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which was released on PC and PlayStation 5 in 2021. In addition to its forthcoming arrival on the Switch 2, the game will also be ported to the Xbox Series X|S in 2026. As any fan of the franchise knows, many consider the original Final Fantasy VII to be the best entry in the series, and its remake has done incredibly well.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake taps into nostalgia for players of the original PlayStation game, released in 1997, while upgrading every aspect for modern systems. This has both reintroduced and introduced the game to a multitude of generations, and there’s little doubt the remake won’t do well on the Switch 2. The game isn’t coming out until January, but you can pre-order the Limited Early Purchase Edition on Nintendo’s website now for $39.99. Since you’ve got a couple of months, that should give you more than enough time to make room on your Switch 2.

You can install the massive game on the Switch 2 when it arrives on January 22, 2026.