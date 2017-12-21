Nintendo Launches Into the Holiday With Huge Lineup of New Nintendo Switch and 3DS Games

Nintendo gamers, we mourn your purses and wallets. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS are about to celebrate a huge lineup of newly released games this week and weekend, and we’re sorry to say that many of them look incredible and will be worth picking up. This morning Nintendo sent out a press release listing all of the new games launching soon (or launching today), and it’s overwhelming to say the least. That’s why we’re here, to highlight the games that you absolutely can’t miss!

What I’m most imminently hopeful for is Tiny Metal, which launches today on Nintendo Switch. If you grew up loving Advance Wars and have been craving some tactical strategy action, this is the game you’ve been waiting for. It checks all of the boxes: an ambitious story mode with additional skirmish missions, loads of unit types and commander officers with unique abilities, a fantastic art style… This is one game you won’t want to miss, and it’s Sony Music’s debut title from its new publishing initiative ‘Unties.’

On the 3DS we have Style Savvy: Styling Star. Fellas, don’t you dare roll your eyes. This is one of the most addictive sim games you’ll ever play. The Style Savvy games have been ensnaring the imaginations and sucking away the free time of guys and girls for years now, and Styling Star promises to be the most refined entry yet!

Do you love puzzles?! If you do, then Picross e8 is a no-brainer. The Picross games have delighted puzzle-solvers for well over a decade now, and the latest entry on the Nintendo 3DS will only set you back $5.99. For that very low price you’re getting access to well over 150 gratifying puzzles that will challenge and delight you. I can’t recommend Picross enough, and I’ll proselytize non-puzzle gamers every chance I get. Take the six-dollar risk on this one!

Here’s everything else coming to the eShop soon: