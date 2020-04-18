5 Great Nintendo Switch Indie Games on Sale Right Now for $5

There’s currently 833 deals on the Nintendo Switch Store. Many of these deals are either for games you’ve never heard of or feature discounts not worth writing home about. However, there are some great deals to be had on some equally great games, as long as you don’t mind rummaging through nearly 850 deals. That said, if this expedition sounds unappealing to you, don’t worry: we’ve already searched every nook and cranny of the sale, and have emerged with five great indie games all currently $5 or cheaper.

That said, not only are the following five games all smaller titles, but they aren’t brand new either. You can’t get brand-new Nintendo Switch games for cheaper than $5 unless they launch within this price range. However, if they are launching within this price range it’s usually a sign to stay away.

Introduction aside, below you can peep all five games, find trailers for each, and store links for each. Meanwhile, for more news, rumors, leaks, and all types of coverage on the Nintendo console, be sure to check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles about the hybrid system by clicking right here.

Black The Fall

Pitch: “After decades of toil, an old machinist plots his escape from the oppressive grasp of the Communist regime. Through hidden passages, shadow and grief, he struggles. Ingenuity, reflexes and deception are his tools. Along the road, he befriends the most unlikely creature, an abandoned little robot. Could they escape this bleak and deadly world, together?”

Price: $4.49

Unravel Two

Pitch: “When you cut ties to the past, new bonds form. In Unravel Two, create a Yarny of your very own. Then build relationships with other Yarnys in local co-op or as a single player, fostering friendship and support as you journey together. Begin your adventure in a cold and imposing land, then watch your surroundings blossom with new life as you chase the spark of adventure. Dive into an immersive story filled with energy, exuberance, inspiration – even monsters. Approach every challenge with positivity and fearlessness to awaken the world around you, and discover an unbreakable bond between friends.”

Price: $4.99

Transistor

Pitch: “From the creators of Bastion, Transistor is a sci-fi themed action RPG that invites you to wield an extraordinary weapon of unknown origin as you fight through a stunning futuristic city. Transistor seamlessly integrates thoughtful strategic planning into a fast-paced action experience, melding responsive gameplay and rich atmospheric storytelling. During the course of the adventure, you will piece together the Transistor’s mysteries as you pursue its former owners.”

Price: $3.99

Minit

Pitch: “Minit is a peculiar little adventure played sixty seconds at a time. Journey outside the comfort of your home to help unusual folk, uncover countless secrets, and overcome dangerous foes, all in hopes of lifting a rather unfortunate curse that ends each day after just one minute.”

Price: $4.99

Fe

Pitch: “Fe is a new type of platform adventure where the story is up to you to discover, without handholding, told wordlessly through the discoveries you make during gameplay. Run, climb and glide your way through a dark Nordic forest and explore its living, breathing ecosystem filled with secrets and mystical creatures. At the heart of the experience is a tactile, analogue song mechanic that allows you to communicate and speak to every living thing in the forest. Learn a diverse array of animal cries that allow you to befriend or manipulate any creature – even plants. Have birds guide you, bears fight for you and have plants grow berries that help you overcome the Silent Ones. Become Fe and discover a world that you will never want to leave.”

Price: $4.99

