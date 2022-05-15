Nintendo Switch Game Exclusive to China Finally Getting Worldwide Release

✖

In 2019, the Nintendo Switch was released in China alongside a handful of games, including Rabbids Adventure Party. The Ubisoft game has never gotten a release outside of the country, and Switch games produced in China are region-locked, preventing players from importing them the way they can for releases in the UK or Japan. In a surprising move, Ubisoft has announced that the game will finally release in the west next month as Rabbids: Party Legends, and it will appear not only on Nintendo Switch, but also on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia!

As its name implies, Rabbids: Party Legends is a multiplayer-focused party game, with 50 minigames in total. In that regard, the game seems to be a throwback to the first appearance of the characters back in Rayman Raving Rabbids. Rabbids: Party Legends offers local competitive multiplayer for up to four players, in both 2v2 competitions, as well as free-for-alls. Players will also be able to create their own minigame playlists, and AI opponents will have customizable difficulty levels. The game's narrative is inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West, as the Rabbids are transported to a new world thanks to their Washing Machine.

Of course, Rabbids: Party Legends is not the only upcoming Nintendo Switch game that will feature the characters! Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope was revealed last year at E3, once again bringing the characters together with Mario and friends. Ubisoft recently reaffirmed that the game will be releasing by March 31, 2023, when the company's fiscal year comes to an end. Unlike Party Legends, the Mario + Rabbids titles focus on turn-based strategy, though the trademark humor of the series remains intact. Regardless of which type of Rabbids game you prefer, it seems that fans of the characters will have plenty to enjoy over the next year!

Rabbids: Party Legends is set to release on June 30th.

Are you a fan of Ubisoft's Rabbids games? What do you think of this game finally releasing outside of China? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!