Nintendo Switch Fans Are Excited About Quake Features

Quakecon brought some great news this year as the beloved game is now available on Switch. The fans are absolutely over the moon about the announcement and availability of the title on Nintendo’s hardware. If that wasn’t cool enough, cross-play is enabled as well as motion aiming for Switch players looking for a slightly more immersive experience on the go. No one was expecting this and word spread online quickly. It’s not every day that you see a classic getting stealth released across almost every single platform at once. Unlike some of the recent remasters, this release seems to have found that sweet spot between nostalgia and pricing concerns that tend to dominate discourse over the past year. Mods are actually being encouraged on this release as well with fan-made content sitting alongside id Software’s own items. There are new missions to play and Quake 64. What a time to be alive.

The original, dark fantasy first-person shooter is here! Experience the authentic, updated, and visually enhanced version of the original QUAKE on #NintendoSwitch today!

An official description for the game is included down below:

"Enjoy the original, authentic version of Quake, now with up to 4K* and widescreen resolution support, enhanced models, dynamic and colored lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field, the original, atmospheric soundtrack and theme song by Trent Reznor, and more," the company wrote. "There’s never been a better time to play Quake."

