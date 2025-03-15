Nintendo Switch Game Normally $40 on Sale for Just $2

The Nintendo eShop has a $2 deal for a Nintendo Switch game that normally costs $40. This $38 in savings is thanks to a massive 95 percent discount. This deal, which is exclusive to the Nintendo eShop, is only available for a limited time. More specifically, this Nintendo eShop deal is only available until April 3. After this, the 95 percent discount will vanish and the Nintendo Switch game will return back to its normal price point of $40. This is notably the cheapest this game has ever been on Switch. And it has only ever been cheaper than this on Steam, where it has been $1.74 in the past. It has never been cheaper than $1.99 on any console.

The game in question debuted back in 2020, but it didn’t come to Nintendo Switch until 2021. Developed by CrazyBunch and published by Assemble Entertainment, the game is, for those that have not connected the dots, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice, a direct sequel to 2018’s Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry. These pair of games are notably the latest releases in the classic and controversial Leisure Suit Larry series that debuted all the way back in 1987.

Those interested in taking advantage of this deal should be prepared to clear 4.8 GB of space to download the game once purchased from the Nintendo eShop. For this, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users will get a game that is roughly 14 to 17 hours depending on variables such as skill level, playstyle, and completion rate.

Is the game worth $2 on Nintendo Switch? Well, on Metacritic it has a solid score of 78. And this more or less lines up with various user reviews across the Internet. For example, on Steam 84 percent of user reviews rate the game positively.

On Nintendo Switch, Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice supports all three modes of play that come with the console. Meanwhile, the following language options are supported: English, French, German, Italian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Spanish.

