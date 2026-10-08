Nintendo Switch Exclusive Game From 2024 Shutting Down This December

A Nintendo Switch console-exclusive game is set to shut down this December, on December 6, roughly two years after its 2024 launch. A console-exclusive game, for those who do not know, refers to a game only available on a single console platform. In this case, Nintendo. In fact, the game is available on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. It’s also available via smartphones, though, which is why it’s classified as a console exclusive rather than a pure exclusive, the latter of which is increasingly less common as developers and publishers prefer multi-platform releases.

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What is also increasingly common are games shutting down or being delisted for a variety of reasons, whether that will be servers being turned off, licensing deals expiring, or publishing rights ending. The latest victim of this growing trend is Japanese developer Genius Sonority and its 2024 release, The New Denpa Men, the latest game in The Denpa Men series, which dates back to 2012 and the Nintendo 3DS, the latter of which it was exclusive to at one point.

The latest game in the series, set to shut down on December 6, is a free-to-play RPG that has apparently not been making enough money via its free-to-play model; otherwise, the aforementioned Japanese developer would not be pulling the plug. That said, a statement from the developer that accompanies the announcement makes no mention of this, but simply that it would be “difficult” to provide a game and service that meets fan expectations going forward.

Official Statement From Developer

“Since the launch of the service, we have worked every day to bring you a better game,” reads the statement from Genius Sonority. However, we have concluded that it will be difficult to continue providing a service that meets your expectations, and we have decided to end the service. We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your support, and we sincerely apologize for having to make this announcement.”

Once this shutdown happens in December, the Nintendo Switch exclusive game will no longer offer any in-game data such as Jewels and items. To this end, if you have any Jewels, make sure to use them before the end of service because you won’t be able to use them after, obviously, as the game won’t even be playable. The only thing that may be playable, though the statement doesn’t say one way or another, is Offline Catch, as it does not require an online connection.

As for the game, for those unfamiliar with it, it began life as a Nintendo Switch-only game in 2024, and it was only available in Japan. Then in 2025, it came to mobile phones and the Nintendo Switch 2, while also coming to the West. It does not have a Metacritic score, and the Nintendo eShop doesn’t have user reviews, so the reception to it was never very clear, but it couldn’t have been that good, because if it was, it wouldn’t be shutting down. It certainly was not among the best video games of 2024.