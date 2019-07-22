7 Nintendo Switch Games That Should Be Better on the Switch Lite

Nintendo recently revealed the much-rumored smaller version of the massively popular Nintendo Switch. The Switch Lite will provide players with a stripped down version of the portable console that only allows users to play it in handheld mode, but at $100 less than the original Switch. It’s all-around smaller, lighter, and doesn’t feature removable Joy-Cons. While players can sync up outside Joy-Cons and the Pro controller wirelessly, it may not be preferred as the Lite is geared towards those on the go, and more accessories just means more to carry around. That said, when it comes to the games, there may be some that will be better on the upcoming handheld device.

As stated above, players will be able to sync their wireless controllers with the Switch Lite, which will enable them to play games that are more for docked mode than handheld. However, there are a ton of titles that are great for handheld mode, and even a handful that will likely be better on the Lite. Here are some of the games that I believe will be great on the Nintendo Switch Lite.

SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE

Sure, seeing all of the action on a larger screen is great, but it isn’t the whole experience. Taking Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the go is perfect for those who friends and family around that they want to play against. Playing locally against others is certainly superior for many when it’s put against playing others online, and with the Switch Lite only being playable in handheld mode, this should likely help push Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to the front of the line of great games for the device.

L.A. NOIRE

Originally released back in 2011, L.A. Noire finally made its way to the Nintendo Switch in the fall of 2017. Celebrated for its wonderful storytelling and cinema-like aspect, the title has certainly been known to stumble when it comes to controls. This is where the handheld mode comes into play as it allows players to take advantage of the touchscreen function. In fact, this very well may be the best way to play the game, making it the perfect candidate for the upcoming Switch Lite.

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2

The recently released game is providing an absolute blast of a time for players, giving them more control than ever over their creations in Super Mario Maker 2. What might possibly be the best way for players to dive into the game is with a stylus. This allows users to get full control over what they do, and while it can be done via other means, the precision is unmatched. Seeing as this would lead many to play the game in handheld mode, the Switch Lite would be a great option for those looking to play the game.

THE BINDING OF ISAAC: AFTERBIRTH+

The darling indie roguelike arrived in 2011 and has been celebrated ever since for its replayability and its crude humor. When The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ arrived on the Nintendo Switch back in 2017, it brought the glorious dungeon-crawling experience to a whole new audience. Taking all of that action on the go is certainly best in most cases as it provides countless hours of entertainment, which is perfect for those who travel a lot. Playing this on the Switch Lite will likely be a treat for all who want to experience it for themselves.

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

Fighting games are great when you have a D-pad to enjoy them with, and the Nintendo Switch Lite has a dedicated D-pad, unlike the standard Switch. This is certainly another determining factor for SSBU above, but it also brings Dragon Ball FighterZ, another great fighting title, into the mix. With its beautiful art style and stellar gameplay, this is definitely a title that is fun to take on the go to battle all of your friends. Now that there will be a D-pad included on the non-detachable Joy-Con, it should make the experience even better.

STARDEW VALLEY

So, you’ve inherited an old farm from your grandfather and now you have to figure out what to do with it. The once vibrant and full of life Stardew Valley is in desperate need of some liveliness, and you might just be the one to bring it back from the brink. The charming RPG has been out on the Switch for nearly two years, but with the Switch Lite approaching, this is definitely one that players will want to take on the go with them. Plus, players will want to keep an eye on their farms, likely making handheld mode the best way to enjoy the experience.

POKEMON: LET’S GO

When Pokemon: Let’s Go arrived on the Nintendo Switch last year, it captured the hearts of many fans of the beloved franchise. Blending the feeling of a traditional Pokemon video game with the main feature that made Pokemon GO become a wildly successful hit, Let’s Go allows players to traverse the region of Kanto to become the very best. Playing either of the game’s variants in handheld mode is ideal for a lot of people as it provides a more traditional experience that fans are used to. Plus, heading out into the wild to capture Pokemon certainly beats sitting at home in most cases, and the handheld-only Switch Lite is perfect for such an adventure.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is set to arrive on September 20th for $199.99. For even more on the inbound device, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you have any other titles in mind that will be perfect for the upcoming Nintendo Switch Lite?