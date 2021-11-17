Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Issue Is Being Addressed Says Nintendo

Every video game controller suffers from wear-and-tear. And the most common way for this wear-and-tear to materialize is through stick drift, which refers to when an analog stick moves itself without any actual mechanical movement, usually due to the deterioration of its innards. This problem isn’t exclusive to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, but the controller does seemingly suffer from this issue more than its counterparts, with the sticks succumbing to the problem far too quickly for many Nintendo consumers.

The issue of stick-drift has been a big pain in the rear for Nintendo. Not only has the issue been a PR blemish and clogged up its customer support, but it has led to many lawsuits. To this end, Nintendo recently commented on the ongoing issue, noting ongoing improvements are happening, with the latest iteration of the controller releasing alongside the Nintendo Switch OLED.

“As we’ve gone through the first five and a half years of the Nintendo Switch, we’ve observed gameplay, we’ve observed as people have returned units how they’ve worn, and we’ve been making continuous improvements overall to the Joy-Con, including the analog stick,” said Nintendo to The Verge. “This latest version, Nintendo Switch OLED, has the same updated analog stick that’s now available in the original Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.”

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how improved the newest iteration of the Joy-Cons are given how new they are. However, this doesn’t solve the problem for those that brought earlier Switch models with previous Joy-Con iterations.

