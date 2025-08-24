New Nintendo Switch 2 Controller Potentially Leaked

A new Nintendo Switch 2 controller has potentially been leaked. The future of the Switch 2 is currently unclear. In the immediate future, there are games like the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and the promising Kirby Air Riders releasing. What’s coming in 2026 and beyond though, nobody really knows. It looks like the console itself is going to increase in price soon, mere months after its launch. And it looks like Nintendo may be adding a crank and clickable wheel accessory to the Joy-Con 2 or perhaps even releasing a brand-new Joy-Con 2 with these accessories built into the Switch 2 controller.

The patent — spotted by Nintendo Patent Watch, and which can be seen below — shows a crank for the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con featuring a rotary disc. The attachment is secured with two magnets and tracked with a mouse sensor through a window. As for the clickable wheel, it is also tracked with a mouse sensor via a gear train. Meanwhile, its click is transmitted through the SL button, and it comes with a second button for pressing S2.

Now, it is important to note that while these patents are real, they are just patents. Nintendo patents things all of the time, many of which never evolve into actual products. On occasion though, patents leak hardware like this. As for these patents themselves, they were actually filed for back in early 2024, but only published recently. So far, Nintendo has not commented on the patents nor the speculation they have created. In the past, Nintendo has never commented on patents so we do not expect this to change. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly.

What Could This Be For?

It is not immediate obvious what this tech could be for. It could be support for fishing games, but to go through all of this trouble for that seems unlikely. The only way Nintendo would do this is if it has a major release coming up that is either a fishing game or fishing is a central mechanic. Others have floated the idea of a revival of Kuru Kuru Kururin and other explanations involving retro games, but right now the explanations don’t really explain why Nintendo would spend a lot of money conceptualizing this, then presumably manufacturing it.

At this point, what’s most likely is this never graduates beyond the concept stage, but you never know with Nintendo. It does, on occasion, gimmicky hardware things, and rarely does there seem to be much forethought involved, like the Nintendo Labo. All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.