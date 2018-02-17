Adorable New Happy Birthdays Trailer for Nintendo Switch Shows Players How to Build

A new, three-minute long trailer has been released to promote Happy Birthdays, an upcoming title for the Nintendo Switch that is set for a worldwide release this year.

The game’s concept is simple, but the execution is where they fun really happens: the player is challenged to build different cube-shaped worlds with growing ecosystems and assorted fauna. The tiny ‘planets’ in the game naturally evolve based on what the player chooses to build and how they maintain each world, which ultimately means that there’s a lot to do every time they turn on the game, and managing it all is the key to winning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Publisher Nippon Ichi Software announced the game’s release on Nintendo Switch just a week ago during a major announcement live stream. Happy Birthdays doesn’t exactly have a solid release date for the States or Europe, but it is pacing for some time this year worldwide, and its Japanese release for the Switch is already set for March 29th.

NiS recently released a short description of Happy Birthdays, originally titled Birthdays the Beginning, which you can check out below:

About From the legendary creator Mr. Yasuhiro Wada (Toybox Inc.), comes Happy Birthdays: a sandbox game in which players create cube-shaped worlds that give rise to diverse and unique lifeforms. With careful experimentation, players can shape the geography and alter the temperature of each world to create the conditions for life and witness the birth of an entire ecosystem! Key Features A World All Your Own And On-The-Go! – Create any world you can imagine! From staggering mountains and sprawling forests to a deep sea dotted with islands, there’s no limit to your creations. And now, you can shape your world on-the-go on the Nintendo Switch!

Life from the Beginning – Discover the history of everything as you foster life of all shapes and sizes – from single-celled organisms to complex multicellular life, including plants, mammals, dinosaurs, and more!

Cultivate Your Imagination – Imagine, Experiment, Create! Shape your planet and decide how plant and animal life evolves. No two planets will ever be truly alike.

Happy Birthdays is headed for Nintendo Switch later this year.