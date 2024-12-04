How to Get 11 Free Nintendo Switch Games in December

The holiday season is officially upon us, and for Nintendo Switch fans, that means free video games. Publisher No Gravity Games has announced its annual “Switchmas Giveaway” event, which will once again give players 11 free games throughout the month of December. That might sound a little too good to be true, but there are a couple of catches. First of all, to participate, you must currently own at least one Switch game published by No Gravity Games. However, anyone that signs up for the company’s newsletter starting today will receive a code for the game Pirates All Aboard. Readers can sign up for that newsletter right here, after which they should receive a code via email.

The second catch is that players can only get all 11 games if they continue the chain each day. The free games will be announced each day on the company’s official website, and will be available for 24 hours, at which point a new game will be added. If players miss the previous day’s game, they can basically buy back in by purchasing the one that they missed. Buying back in shouldn’t be too costly either, as No Gravity Games says that the titles will be offered at “a huge discount.”

Creepy tale, a title published by no gravity games

The Switchmas Giveaway will officially start up on December 9th at 12 a.m. PT, and will run through the 19th. As previously mentioned, No Gravity Games has run similar promotions in the past, but this year participants can expect “brand-new releases, including a special premiere title debuting on Day 1.” So if you participated in last year’s event, you might still want to check things out this year! Also, if you have participated in previous giveaways from the publisher, that means you automatically qualify, without having to sign up for a newsletter or make a purchase on the eShop. Basically, there’s no reason not to at least see what’s being offered.

The reality of the Nintendo Switch is that the system has now been around for almost 8 years, and there have been a metric ton of games released on the eShop since. With so many games available, it’s easy for good games to get lost in the mix. Giveaways like this one can be a perfect excuse to try something that you might not have otherwise! It’s likely that some games in the Switchmas Giveaway will be better than others, but there’s really no way of knowing. Previous giveaways from No Gravity Games have included Creepy Tale, a game that currently holds a “very positive” rating on Steam, so it’s not like players should expect shovelware. Hopefully we’ll see some quality games given away as part of this promotion!

