Nintendo Job Listing Confirms Future Nintendo Direct

It's been roughly a year since we had a proper Nintendo Direct, leaving Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players desperate for news about the show format returning. To this end, a new job listing confirms that Nintendo Directs are still on the mind of Nintendo, though, for now, it's still not completely clear when they will return.

That said, while the pandemic hasn't been brought under control yet, it looks like Nintendo is beginning to prepare for when it is, and for when normality returns. A recent job listing for Associate AV Producer mentions that applicants should expect to "assist with filming live-action footage for use in Nintendo Directs, and other content marketing initiatives."

Unfortunately, this is all the listing divulges, and while it's easy to look too much into this and think this must mean a new Nintendo Direct is on the horizon, it doesn't mean that at all. That said, what it does confirm is that Nintendo hasn't forgotten about Nintendo Directs and still plans to return to the show format in the future.

Right now, Nintendo has a lot of big Nintendo Switch games we haven't heard about in a while, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, and Metroid Prime 4. It also hasn't announced many games in the past 12 months, which means it should also have plenty of unannounced games it will soon be ready to show off.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has commented on neither the job listing nor the speculation it has created.

H/T, Gaming Intel.