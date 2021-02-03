The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine Remake Has Nintendo Fans in Awe

Nintendo may never remake The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, but one fan of the game has remade a slither of it in Unreal Engine and the end product has Nintendo fans in awe and fantasizing about a proper remake on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, or possibly even the Super Switch, which could provide the extra power needed to fully realize the Nintendo 64 classic with modern graphics.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was the fifth entry in The Legend of Zelda series, but the first to make use of 3D graphics. When it released in 1998, it was quickly lauded as one of the best games of its year, and would eventually not just go down as one of the Nintendo 64's best games, but one of the greatest games of all time. In fact, many Zelda fans consider it the best, or at least one of the best, Zelda games made to date.

That said, while The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is an undeniable classic, it hasn't aged very well, like most early 3D games. Not only are the controls clunky, but the visuals aren't too hot either, which makes the remake above from YouTuber Yianni Papazis all the more impressive. As you can see, Papazis rebuilt Castle Town and a few other parts of the game in Unreal Engine. And as would expect, Nintendo fans are over the moon with it in the comments.

While Nintendo continues to sit on Ocarina of Time, it's currently working on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which may be releasing sooner than previously thought. Meanwhile, this year the series will also celebrate its 35-year anniversary. When celebrating the same anniversary last year for Mario, Nintendo went big, and many Nintendo fans are anticipating it will do something similar with Zelda. In other words, there's still hope we may see something like the video above in the near future.

For more coverage on all things Zelda, all things Nintendo, and all things Nintendo Switch -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, reviews, previews, interviews, guides, and deals -- click here or check out some of the relevant links below: