Nintendo Announces Fire Emblem Event Celebrating 30th Anniversary

Nintendo is inviting all the Fire Emblem fans to me watch a virtual event celebrating the 30th anniversary of the franchise. On the company’s Twitter account they informed their followers that there would be some conversations with the seven voice actors who played key characters in Fire Emblem. Things get started on February 8 at 10 am ET. Castle Conversations will probably be a huge hit with the fans, who have been feed in a real way during the last few months. With the original title making its way to Switch as a timed exclusive, the only thing that could make this any better is if Nintendo dropped a brand new game. Check out their clip down below:

They wrote. “In honor of #FireEmblem’s 30th anniversary, we will be releasing a celebratory video of candid, in-depth discussions featuring 7 voice actors that have brought life to some fan-favorite Fire Emblem characters! Check out the full video on 2/8 @ 7am PT / 10am ET.”

Nintendo describes the first adventure down below:

"Meet Marth and recruit some of the most beloved Fire Emblem characters in their 8-bit glory as you play through all 25 chapters of this classic Famicom tactical role-playing game, localized and released for the first time in North America -- for a limited time," reads an official pitch of the game. "From defending the kingdom of Talys to facing off against the titular Shadow Dragon, this scrappy hero must be poised to take on any challenge. Luckily, he has a capable group of allies at his side: Tiki, Minerva, the Whitewing Sisters, and more! See Marth’s humble beginnings from a refugee in Talys to the hero of Archanea!"

