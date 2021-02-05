Nintendo Announces Fire Emblem Event Celebrating 30th Anniversary
Nintendo is inviting all the Fire Emblem fans to me watch a virtual event celebrating the 30th anniversary of the franchise. On the company’s Twitter account they informed their followers that there would be some conversations with the seven voice actors who played key characters in Fire Emblem. Things get started on February 8 at 10 am ET. Castle Conversations will probably be a huge hit with the fans, who have been feed in a real way during the last few months. With the original title making its way to Switch as a timed exclusive, the only thing that could make this any better is if Nintendo dropped a brand new game. Check out their clip down below:
They wrote. “In honor of #FireEmblem’s 30th anniversary, we will be releasing a celebratory video of candid, in-depth discussions featuring 7 voice actors that have brought life to some fan-favorite Fire Emblem characters! Check out the full video on 2/8 @ 7am PT / 10am ET.”
In honor of #FireEmblem’s 30th anniversary, we will be releasing a celebratory video of candid, in-depth discussions featuring 7 voice actors that have brought life to some fan-favorite Fire Emblem characters! Check out the full video on 2/8 @ 7am PT / 10am ET. pic.twitter.com/Y7myatO6Ft— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 4, 2021
Nintendo describes the first adventure down below:
"Meet Marth and recruit some of the most beloved Fire Emblem characters in their 8-bit glory as you play through all 25 chapters of this classic Famicom tactical role-playing game, localized and released for the first time in North America -- for a limited time," reads an official pitch of the game. "From defending the kingdom of Talys to facing off against the titular Shadow Dragon, this scrappy hero must be poised to take on any challenge. Luckily, he has a capable group of allies at his side: Tiki, Minerva, the Whitewing Sisters, and more! See Marth’s humble beginnings from a refugee in Talys to the hero of Archanea!"
Will you be checking out the live streamed event? Let us know in the comments! Check out the reactions down below:
Just great
There are no words to articulate how fun this was. I immensely enjoyed the experience getting to talk with Fehnix! Thank you @NintendoAmerica for letting me experience this magical window into the #FireEmblem universe! https://t.co/QwWbUYim0f— Cherami Leigh (@CheramiLeigh) February 4, 2021
The Zelda fans are upset
When multiple nintendo IPs are celebrating their 35th anniversary this year but people only care about zelda: https://t.co/QdtQ7NtaaF— Varia / Edel 🏳️🌈🖤🦅 (@echofighterr) February 4, 2021
Gonna be a good one
Owl be counting down the hours until this goes up! 😁🦉 https://t.co/t0ASroLBBi— Patrick Seitz (@Seitz_Unseen) February 4, 2021
Informative post
So, #Nintendo is releasing a video where #Asuna from #SAO, Josuke Higashkata from #JojosBizarreAdventure, and the MoM from #KingdomHearts talking about #FE.
Well, I now know FE's 1 franchise Nintendo spends the most money on.
I didn't know @CheramiLeigh voiced Rhea from #FE3H. https://t.co/6v5PzLKDiw— Sam Aguiar (@Samsapoping) February 4, 2021
Maybe?
Have Americans finally realised that people just want to watch variety talk shows featuring the voice actors of characters of their favourite series??? https://t.co/4U1GzGbkOP— ◈ Martin Wright ◈ 🍜 @ LAID-BACK CAMP SEASON 2!! (@MartinWDoodles) February 4, 2021
Important distinction
In love with the fact that they used Ferdinand's full name but no one else's https://t.co/RDY2wuqZRx— Melissa Sahagian (@msahagian567) February 4, 2021
Oh, it's coming!
Hey that’s pretty cool. Go Fire Emblem! Guess who’s Anniversary is next... https://t.co/d9xn50U138— FishySomethingIs (@Fish2Write) February 4, 2021
The whole thing
Only Ferdinand von Aegir's name is written in full HAHA https://t.co/xnWBCKQI7M— Caspar from Fire Emblem: Three Magi 🎁 (@heycesarcarlos) February 4, 2021