Nintendo Switch eShop Experiencing Issues

✖

The Nintendo eShop on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite is experiencing issues, and has been most of the day, with problems ranging from inability to make purchases to failed connects. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what the problem is or how prevalent it is, but it may be due to the increase of traffic as a result of Thanksgiving Day. While today is just a normal day for most of the world, in the United States many have off work and school, which means more people are home than normal, which means more gaming traffic than normal.

The problem has been plaguing Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players since the morning, but Nintendo only recently acknowledged the issue, noting that the Nintendo eShop is currently "experiencing difficulties with our network services.” At the moment, this is the only official update that has been provided by Nintendo, leaving Switch and Switch Lite users in the dark about what's going and when a solution will be rolled out.

"We are currently experiencing difficulties with our network services. Please try again later. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," reads a note from Nintendo about the issue over on the Switch's "Network Maintenance Information / Operational Status" page.

Not only are more people than normal playing their Switch due to the holidays, but the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have been selling like crazy, which doesn't help with the traffic issue. And there's a good chance the ongoing Black Friday sale doesn't help either, which is to say this may be a problem tomorrow, the weekend, and through Cyber Monday.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links below: