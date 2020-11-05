Nintendo Switch Getting Classic 2001 Game Next Month

✖

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting a classic 2001 game next month. Typically, in December, Switch and Switch Lite players don't have many new releases to anticipate unless it's 2018 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is releasing. In December 2020, one of the biggest games of the year will release, Cyberpunk 2077, but it won't be available via the Switch and Switch Lite. What will be available though is a remaster of 2001's Commandos 2.

Developer Yippee Entertainment and publisher Kalypso Media have announced that on December 4, Commandos 2 HD Remaster will hit Switch and Switch Lite. As the name suggests, the release is a remaster of 2001's Commandos 2.

For those that don't know: Commandos 2 released back in September 2001 via Pyro Studios and Eidos Interactive. While the game's console ports left plenty of room for improvement, on PC, the game was critically-acclaimed, earning an 87 on Metacritic, which in turn made it one of the highest-rated games of 2001.

According to Yippee Entertainment and publisher Kalypso Media, the remaster pays "homage to one of gaming’s most celebrated masterpieces." Further, it features reworked controls and a modernized user interface, built specifically for the hybrid system.

"Take control of an elite group of Allied commandos who must venture deep into enemy territory and utilize their combined expertise to complete a series of progressively demanding missions," reads an official pitch of the game. "In this World War II genre-defining classic, explore interactive environments and use unique skill sets to complete missions against seemingly impossible odds."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much the game will cost on Nintendo Switch, but it should be within the ballpark of $20, which is what it costs on Steam. That said, don't be surprised if it's a bit more pricey, not only because it's new to Switch, but because of the infamous "Switch Tax." What's also unclear is how much space the game will require on Switch, but it presumably won't be much.

For more coverage on the Nintendo Switch and all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links below: