Nintendo Switch Makes Game Just $0.39 for Limited Time

Nintendo has made another Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game shockingly cheap, but only for a limited time. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear just how long the game will be on sale, but we do know it will return to its normal price sooner rather than later. The game in question is dubbed The Deer God, and it's currently available for just $0.39. In other words, one quarter, a dime, and four pennies.

Is The Deer Good the biggest and best game on the Nintendo Switch? Absolutely not. Not even close. However, not only is it usually considerably more, but in today's economy, you can't even buy a candy bar for $0.39. There's not much better value out there than 3-9 hours of video game for less than 50 cents.

As for the game, it debuted back in 2015 via Crescent Moon Games. Over on Steam, 57 percent of users have reviewed the game positively across over 200 reviews. Below, you can read more about it:

"The Deer God is a breathtaking 3D pixel art adventure that will challenge your religion and your platforming skills," reads an official pitch of the game. "It's a game about survival, reincarnation, and karma; all set in a breathtaking and unique 3D pixelized world. Feast your eyes on the beautiful lighting, day and night system, and vast landscapes. Become one of the most beautiful animals on planet earth. Live as a deer. Survive as a deer."

In addition to $0.39, the Nintendo Switch game requires a humble 159 MB of space. Further, it supports all three modes of play on the console. Unfortunately, though, it only supports one language: English.

