Controversial Pokemon Legends: Arceus Leak Has Pokemon Fans Divided

A new Pokemon Legends: Arceus leak has surfaced online, or more specifically, a series of leaks, weeks before the game is scheduled to release. The latest Pokemon game is out in less than a month, yet there’s still plenty we don’t know about the Nintendo Switch game. That said, while we don’t have any new official details straight from Nintendo or Game Freak, we do have new unofficial details, courtesy of a prominent Pokemon leaker, Riddler Khu.

Over on Twitter, the notorious Pokemon leaker relayed a slab of new details, including word that players will need to complete the Hisui Pokedex before they can catch Arceus, a feat that will apparently take quite a bit of time. Adding to this, the leaker claims that there’s a new stats system, no abilities, no held items, and no breeding. As you would expect, these tidbits have fans divided.

The leak doesn’t end there though. Riddler Khu also reveals that players can only increase stats similarily to LGPE (with candies); all legendary Pokemon battles are hard boss battles; and some Pokemon, in particular, will be very hard to find. While none of this has been confirmed, it has some Pokemon fans worried.

“I understand this is different to our traditional Pokemon experience, but is removing abilities really necessary,” writes one fan of the leak. “Because for me I don’t see it causing a net negative for the game. Like as much as I enjoy LGPE, I really disliked their removal of held items/abilities”

“No abilities or held items? I hated Let’s Go because of how dumbed down it was… hope this isn’t the case here,” wrote another fan about the leak.

For now, it remains to be seen if any of the information above is accurate. In other words, until any of this is officially revealed or confirmed, take it all with a grain of salt.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set to release worldwide on January 28, 2021 via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the next Pokemon game and all things Pokemon in general, click here.

What do you think of this new leak?