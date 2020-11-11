Nintendo Accidentally Leaks Metroid Game for Switch

✖

Nintendo has -- seemingly -- leaked that Metroid Prime 4 isn't the only Metroid game in the works for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Over on Nintendo's official website, there's a listing for "Super Metroid Skin & Screen Protector Set," which features a screenshot of a child playing Metroid: Samus Returns on the Nintendo Switch. What's odd about this? Well, Nintendo hasn't announced Metroid: Samus Returns for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.

Now, it's possible this is a mistake or it's possible Nintendo simply wants to market the aforementioned product by showing someone using it whilst playing a Metroid game. Both of these scenarios are not only possibilities but somewhat likely. However, it's a bit odd, and somewhat misleading if it's the latter case.

Metroid: Samus Returns is an action-adventure game, developed by MercurySteam and Nintendo EPD, that was published by Nintendo back in 2017 via the Nintendo 3DS and that reimagined 1991 Game Boy game, Metroid II: Return of Samus.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to Nintendo Switch, however, as you may know, Nintendo has been porting many of its games to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, but so far, most of these ports have been of Wii U titles, not 3DS games. However, with Metroid Prime 4 seemingly still a ways off, it would make sense that Nintendo may want to placate Metroid fans by releasing Metroid: Samus Returns on Switch and Switch Lite.

(Photo: Nintendo)

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this "leak" and the speculation it has created. Nor has it removed the image above from the aforementioned listing. If either of these things change, we will be sure to update the story.

