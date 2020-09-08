Nintendo Switch Getting Popular and Nostalgic 2004 Game Later This Month

✖

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting one of 2004's most popular and nostalgic 2004 game later this month. Beyond Super Mario 3D All-Stars, not much of incredible consequence is coming to Switch and Switch Lite during September. If you're not a Mario fan, it's a fairly slow month, which makes today's announcement that RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is coming to both consoles later this month on September 24 all the better.

To accompany, the announcement Publisher Frontier Foundry and developer Frontier Developments also revealed a new trailer showcasing the nostalgic game. Further, the pair confirmed the game will run at $30.

In addition to this, the pair also confirmed the game in this complete form is hitting Steam and Epic Games Store on the same day and at the same price. What they didn't confirm is other console ports. In other words, there's currently no word of the game coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, or Xbox One.

What we do have is an official rundown of the game's key features, which can be checked out below alongside the aforementioned trailer:

Manage Like a Tycoon and Make Your Way to the Top – Control park finances, shops, services and staff to succeed in dozens of scenarios. Become a true tycoon and embark on your promising new career, or create your ideal park without money woes in sandbox mode. Satisfy your guests’ needs and keep your park running smoothly to succeed.

Get Ready to get “Soaked!” and Venture into the “Wild!” – This complete edition includes all content from both “Soaked!” and “Wild!” expansion packs. Relish the added challenge of creating and managing exhilarating waterparks and spectacular animal habitats.

Ride the Rides – Ride your creations with RollerCoaster Tycoon 3’s signature coaster cam.

Packed Full of Content – You’re free to fill your bustling park with more than 300 coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services, and 20 animals to rear and raise.

Peep Designer – Create your own guests and experience your creations through their eyes

MixMaster – Wow your visitors with custom laser light and firework displays to delight and dazzle.

