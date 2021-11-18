Nintendo Insider Teases Major Legend of Zelda Announcement

The Game Awards 2021 will have some special news for fans of The Legend of Zelda, according to a prominent Nintendo insider. To celebrate the 35-year anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo released a Nintendo Switch remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. And so far, the series’ 35-year anniversary has been limited to this re-release. However, while the anniversary is coming to an end soon, it sounds like Nintendo may send it off with a bang.

Taking to Twitter, a well-known Nintendo insider and leaker by the name of Samus Hunter didn’t have much to say, but noted that “the celebrations for the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda will continue at The Game Awards.” Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease. In other words, there are no details on how exactly the anniversary will be celebrated at the award show.

An announcement or reveal is presumably what is being teased here. To this end, we wouldn’t be surprised if a similar remaster to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for either Ocarina of Time or Wind Waker — which have been rumored since the start of the year — are announced and revealed. However, it’s also possible the celebrations will be nothing more than a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. And with The Game Awards not set to commence until December 9, speculation is all we are going to have for a bit. That said, if this rumor evolves, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

What do you think Samus Hunter is teasing?