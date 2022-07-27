New Nintendo Switch Update Bans Hitler Even More

A new Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED update has been released but it doesn't require a reboot of the console so many Switch users may have not noticed the update, which does nothing but expands the list of words banned on the trio of consoles. In other words, there are new words that Switch users can't use. Nintendo hasn't publicized this list nor the additions made to it, but dataminers have unearthed the addition while digging through the files of the update.

One of the bad words is a racial slur for Japanese people. The specific term was not provided by the dataminer. There's also been another sexual term banned, but again specifics are not provided by the dataminer. Various misspellings of Hitler have also now been banned. Hitler has been banned since the console was released, but users were able to find ways around this with misspellings of the name, but not anymore. Lastly, "outlook.com" and "icloud.com" have also been banned, presumably to prevent e-mail entry in some text fields.

Again, all of this information is unofficial. That said, while it's not been provided by Nintendo, it is in the files and is verifiable. Further, the dataminer in question has proven reliable and reputable in the past on numerous occasions.

It's unclear why these words took as long as they did to be banned. Unfortunately, we are unlikely to get this clarification as Nintendo hasn't said a peep about any of this and there's no reason to expect this to change. If it wanted to talk about any of this it would have publicized the information.

