PS4 Exclusive Coming to Nintendo Switch With Physical Release

The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting a PS4 exclusive this March, and not only will the game be available via the Nintendo eShop, but it will be available at retail. Earlier this month, Bandai Namco announced that Switch owners could look forward to .hack//G.U. Last Recode on March 10, 2022. At the time, there was only word of the game releasing on Switch via the Nintendo eShop, but that has since changed.

Bandai Namco have announced that a physical release of the game, the “Begins Edition,” will be available on March 11, 2022, or, in other words, a day after its digital release. That said, right now, it sounds like retail copies will be limited to the United States. If you’re in Europe or anywhere else, you will need to import the game or just settle for a digital copy.

As for the physical edition — which is already available to pre-order — it will come with a manga, an art booklet, the game’s soundtrack, and, of course, the game itself. To cop all of this, you will need to fork over $60, which is $10 more than the digital version.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2017 via the PS4 and the PC. A compilation, It includes .hack//G.U. Vol. 1//Rebirth, Vol. 2//Reminisce, Vol. 3//Redemption, and Vol. 4//Reconnection.

“Log back into the .hack//G.U. trilogy and return to ‘The World,’ as Haseo tracks down Tri-Edge in .hack//G.U. Last Recode, now with enhanced graphics, improved gameplay, and brand new modes,” reads an official blurb about the game. “This collection includes all three original .hack//G.U. titles, Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption, all fully restored and remastered. As well as an all-new exclusive fourth Volume: .hack//G.U. Reconnection.”

