Huge Nintendo Switch Exclusive Possibly Leaked Before Reveal

An absolutely massive Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game have potentially leaked before Nintendo could officially reveal it. What makes the leak even wilder is that it actually surfaced online back in 2019 via the most dubious source a video game leak can have: an anonymous 4chan poster. At the time, nobody paid attention to the leak given the source, but it seems to be slowly coming true. And not only did this anonymous user leak Super Mario Odyssey 2 back in 2019, but leaked some details about the Switch exclusive. Meanwhile, the leak may also confirm that the game is far closer to releasing than many may think.

Two years ago, someone took to 4chan to talk about the future of Mario and the future of Sonic the Hedgehog. At the time, the 4chan poster threw around the name “Sonic Frontiers” set in the Starfall Islands. This week, at The Game Awards, Sonic Frontiers was revealed and it’s set in Starfall Islands. Is this just a lucky guess? It’s possible, but it has many reexamining the post, which would provide our first details on a Super Mario Odyssey sequel if true.

According to the original post, Super Mario Odyssey 2 has Luigi, which makes sense. Beyond this, the 4chan user mentions the game having 20 different locations, and that’s it. It’s not much, but it’s more than nothing.

Below, you can check out the post for yourself and the evidence that suggests it’s worth paying attention to:

https://twitter.com/SourBulba/status/1469775167463247891

https://twitter.com/SourBulba/status/1469781359589838848

https://twitter.com/SourBulba/status/1469782902691008521

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt, because even if this leak is genuine, and it seems to be, it’s almost two years old. In other words, it’s outdated information that may no longer be accurate.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not addressed any of this, and it won’t. It does not comment on rumors, reports, leak, or anything unofficial and speculative. However, if for some reason it uproots this pattern of not commenting, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, below you can find more recent Nintendo coverage:

