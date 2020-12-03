Nintendo Switch Update Sneakily Turns on User Data Sharing

✖

The new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite update has raised some privacy concerns among Nintendo fans. More specifically, with the new 11.0 update, Nintendo has once again switched on data sharing via Google Analytics. If this sounds familiar, it's because it did this about a month ago as well, and unless you manually turned it off then, you've been sharing your data through Google Analytics ever since.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear why Nintendo has once again switched data sharing on for all users, but if you don't want to share your data, head to the Nintendo eShop. From here, click on your profile in the top right of the screen, and then scroll to the bottom until you find "Google Analytics Preferences." From here, you can change it to "Don't Share."

That said, you will need to manually do this, even if you've opted out in the past, as the new update reverted this. Of course, this isn't uncommon or unreasonable of Nintendo, to harvest the data of its users, but to do so by continuously turning user data sharing back on even after it's been turned off is far less acceptable, especially if you don't alert the user in the process.

Again, right now, Nintendo hasn't provided any explanation as to why the update has done this, and at this point, it's unlikely it will. After all, previous updates have done this same exact thing and there's been no statement or clarification ever.

H/T, Reddit.