Rumor: Nintendo Switch Online Adding Game Boy Games Very Soon

According to a new rumor, Nintendo Switch Online is adding Game Boy Games very soon. How soon? Well, if the rumor is accurate then later today Nintendo will announce that Nintendo Switch Online is expanding with Game Boy games. Right now, the service only offers SNES and NES games, which means Game Boy or Nintendo 64 is the next logical step. Putting your name on a claim as obvious as Game Boy games being added to Nintendo Switch Online isn't very notable, but the rumor doesn't make the obvious call, it makes the obvious call and says the news is dropping later today.

Typically, garbo rumors don't provide immediate and precise dating. While plenty of faulty rumors get specific, they don't typically date themselves like this. If you're going to make up a rumor, you want it to be for something months out, at the least, that way people forget to hold you accountable.

That said, while the rumor doesn't possess the telltale signs of a fake, the source of it is far from bulletproof. The rumor comes via an anonymous Reset Era user, who not only is hiding behind anonymity but has no track-record to back up their claim.

RUMOR: Resetera user teases Gameboy Advance for the Nintendo Switch Online, and an announcement is supposedly coming tomorrow. Another user finds "new major updates" for the NSO, however, nothing notably has been changed. pic.twitter.com/LjFgXmB6lk — Gaming Leaks & Rumors (@GameLeaksRumors) November 30, 2020

For now, take everything here with a massive grain of salt. Nothing here is official. However, thankfully, we don't have to wait long to find out if this is just another bollocks rumor. As for Nintendo, it has not provided any sort of comment on this rumor, and it's unlikely it will. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

