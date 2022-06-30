Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Edition Pro Controller Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the first major expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, launches today, June 30th, on the Nintendo Switch and PC. If you happen to be playing on a Nintendo Switch console, you might be interested in picking up a new Pro Controller that features a design based on the Elder Dragon Malzeno. This follows the Magnamalo controller design that launched alongside the base game.

You can order the The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak edition of Nintendo's Pro Controller here at Best Buy (store pickup) and here at Target priced at $74.99. It will likely be available at additional retailers today, so stay tuned for updates if there are sell outs.

This #NintendoSwitch Pro Controller featuring a Malzeno design launches alongside the massive DLC expansion Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak on 30/06! pic.twitter.com/i2JmSrblMc — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 10, 2022

As for the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC, you can check out our preview of the expansion right here. You can also test it out for yourself via a free demo that Capcom announced earlier this month.

The story for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak takes place after the conclusion of Monster Hunter Rise's defense of Kamura Village against the rampage. Dame Fiorayne comes from the Kingdom and puts out a call for hunters to travel to a new main hub, Elgado Outpost, which includes several new characters and activities as well as new gear and Wirebug techniques. And there are, of course, plenty of new monsters to fight as well.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launches today, June 30th on Nintendo Switch and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.