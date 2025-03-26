Nintendo Switch Users Have 1 Day to Get New Game Before Price Increase

Sometimes, the best video game deals come from the most unexpected places. This particular one comes from the Nintendo Switch US eShop where Inti Creates newest game is currently being sold at a discount due to a mistake. Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark is set to release in just a few hours on the portable system for $24.99. However, the developer announced this pricing was an actual mistake and the intended price is actually $29.99. While the price will be adjusted to the intended price in a few hours, interested players can still take advantage of this deal in the mean time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the announcement made on X (pointed out by Wario64), Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark will switch to its intended $29.99 price point on March 27 at 12:00 A.M. PT / 3:00 A.M. ET. Inti Creates also confirms its leaving the current pre-order price as it stands. This means players looking forward to the new game have a few more hours to take advantage of this offer. However, this does seem limited to the Nintendo Switch eShop version. The Steam page currently has it listed at its intended $29.99 price point, while the PlayStation Store page just has the wishlist option. As for the Xbox Series X|S version, that one was recently delayed to an unspecified date.

Play video

“Please be aware that due to a pricing error, the price of Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark will change at launch on the North American and European Switch eShops,” reads a different post from Inti Creates regarding the matter. “The new price will properly reflect pricing on other platforms. If you have pre-purchased at the lower price, your purchase will not be affected. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

On the Nintendo Switch eShop, games available to pre-order will sometimes be available at a small 10% discount. It doesn’t take a ton off the normal price, but something is better than nothing. On top of Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark currently available at a lower price than intended, it is available at a 10% discount off that unintended $24.99 price tag. This means players can get the game for $22.49, almost $8 less than its intended $29.99 asking price.

Although time is pretty limited on this “deal,” there is a way to check out Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark before blindly buying it. However, a PC is required as the digital storefront currently has a demo for the game.

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark is a metroidvania spin-off of the long-running Inti Creates Gal Gun series. It stars the two sister maid heroines Kirika and Masha as they attempt to aid their Demon Lord Maxim after being attacked by a rival lord named Lyzenorg.

“A world of endless demonic civil war – the Demon Realm. The strongest among the demons known as ‘Demon Lords’ battle day-and-night for control over the realm,” reads a description of the game. “Kirika and Masha, maids who serve the Demon Lord Maxim, return to their castle to find it destroyed by a rival lord, Lyzenorg. As the only surviving vassals, Kirika and Masha must adventure together with their master Maxim, reduced to a shell of his former self, in order to restore him to glory.”

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark officially releases later today for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC.