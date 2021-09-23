Nintendo Insider Drops N64 Tease Ahead of Nintendo Direct

A prominent industry insider and leaker has dropped a big N64 tease ahead of today’s Nintendo Direct. If you’re up to date on the latest reports and leaks, the current expectation is that Nintendo Switch Online is set to expand with N64 games. When this will happen, remains to be seen, but there’s some scuttlebutt the announcement will be made during today’s Nintendo Direct. To this end, Nick Baker, the aforementioned insider and leaker, has seemingly teased that this is exactly what is happening.

After previously leaking that a new Nintendo Direct was happening this week, Baker took to Twitter yesterday and seemingly teased that there’s some Nintendo 64 news coming during the Nintendo Direct. We say seemingly because it’s not 100 percent clear if the tweet below is a tease. Given the context, that’s the assumption, but for now, this is just an assumption.

https://twitter.com/Shpeshal_Nick/status/1440812902798090249

After adding NES and SNES games, the next logical step for Nintendo Switch Online is to add N64 games. That said, there’s also some scuttlebutt that Game Boy games will be added first. Whatever the case, there’s a chance that this Nintendo Switch Online upgrade won’t be free.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not addressed this speculation in any capacity and seeming that it hasn’t touched any of the previous Nintendo 64 games coming to Nintendo Switch Online rumors and leaks, we don’t expect this to change. That said, if Nintendo bucks expectation and breaks its pattern of silence, we will be sure to update thr story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

