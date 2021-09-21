Nintendo Switch Players Surprised With Stealth Release

The Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite just got a stealth release. This month, video game releases are starting to heat up with the likes of Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Lost Judgment, NBA 2K22, Tales of Arise, and more. That said, many of the month’s biggest and most notable releases aren’t coming to Switch and Switch Lite. It’s a somewhat slow month for the Nintendo console, making this surprise release all the more noteworthy. That said, the game itself isn’t particularly noteworthy, but it’s in a genre that’s starving for games.

As of right now, all Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite users can now buy Super Arcade Football for $10, however it’s available for a limited time at a price point of $5 to celebrate its release. An arcade soccer game developed by Out of the Bit, it debuted earlier this month on Steam after a five-year stint in early access. The game doesn’t have a score on Metacritic, but over on Steam, it boasts a “Mostly Positive” Steam User Review Rating, with 70 percent of 132 reviews reviewing the game positively.

“Super Arcade Football is a fast-paced football game where you don’t get to catch your breath,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “With simple controls that lets anyone pick up and play, online and local multiplayer, crazy modifiers – and more, every match is sure to grab your attention from kick-off right until the final whistle!”

On Nintendo Switch, the game requires 41 MB of space and supports all three modes of play: Tabletop, TV, and Handheld. Unfortunately, its language support is limited to just English and Italian. Meanwhile, it’s important to note that Super Arcade Football and Super Arcade Soccer are not the same. Both are on Nintendo Switch, and they are both arcade soccer games, but they aren’t the same game.

