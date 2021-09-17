Nintendo Switch Online Price Increasing May Be Coming Soon

According to a wide range of rumors and reports from all different types of sources, ranging from dubious to reliable, N64 games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the future, though perhaps after Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are added. Whatever the case, this won’t surprise anyone as it’s what many Nintendo fans are expecting after NES and SNES games were added to the online service. That said, a new report is here to rain on this parade with some bad news that may hurt Nintendo fans right in their wallet.

According to a somewhat prominent Nintendo insider and leaker, Nate the Hate, Nintendo 64 games are indeed coming to Nintendo Switch Online, but at a price. According to the leaker, Nintendo will use the addition of N64 games as an opportunity to introduce a higher-priced tier of the online service. In other words, N64 games will be locked behind a premium tier.

Right now, a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online runs at $20. This is a third the price of PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold, similar services on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, respectively. At $20, Nintendo Switch Online may seem like a steal, and to an extent it is, but it’s important to remember Nintendo Switch Online doesn’t offer as much as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold do. That said, Nintendo could easily get away with charging more if it uses N64 games as an incentive. To this end, you’d expect a $5 or $10 increase.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt as it’s all unofficial information and subject to change. As for the source themselves, they’ve proven both reliable and unreliable in the past, as is the reputation of most insiders and leakers due to the tricky nature of peddling unofficial and incomplete information.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn’t addressed any of this in any capacity. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on Nintendo Switch Online, Nintendo Switch, and all things Nintendo, click here.