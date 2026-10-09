Nintendo Switch Online Makes 2023 Game Available for Free

Nintendo Switch Online has made a 2023 game available for free for all subscribers across Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. To this end, unlike some offers with the Nintendo subscription service, the Expansion Pack tier is not needed here. And according to both user reviews and critic scores, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers may want to check this one out.

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Following making a 2024 game free for all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, Nintendo is giving NSO users the chance to download Hello Kitty Island Adventure for free between October 9, today, and October 15. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 game is not free to keep beyond this period, but it is free in its entirety during this period. So, it’s free for one week, and subscribers will certainly need the full week if they want to beat it before the free access is pulled because it takes about 25 hours just to beat the main story. Add in the game’s side content, and it’s more like a 70- to 80-hour game. Completionists will have no chance, though, as it takes over 200 hours for completionists.

Meanwhile, to complement this offer, the game is set to be 45% off on the Nintendo eShop until October 18, with save progress transferring over. Those who check it out during this period, even if they don’t end up buying it, will also earn 100 Platinum Points.

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Animal Crossing Mixed With an Open-World Adventure Game And It’s Good

For those unfamiliar with the game, for a licensed Hello Kitty game, it’s actually quite good. To this end, it has an 80 on Metacritic, a 4.78 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store, and a 93% approval rating on Steam. And normally you have to pay $40 to check it out, not download it for free.

Developed and published by Sunblink, it is a life simulation game most similar to Animal Crossing, but with an open-world adventure game fused with it. Originally, it debuted in 2023 via iOS, Mac, and Apple TV, before coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025 alongside PC. Later in the same year, it came to Nintendo Switch 2.

In the open-world cozy game, you embark on an adventure with Hello Kitty and Friends. On your journey, you befriend beloved and new characters, explore a mysterious island, solve ancient puzzles, cook delicious dishes, customize yourself, customize your cabin, and run/float/swim/dive your way through the world.

Obviously, the game is for Hello Kitty fans, but it’s also a solid game regardless of that. For some, it may be hard to look past the aesthetic — assuming they aren’t a fan — but for those who can, you’re getting a pretty good take on Animal Crossing that may not be as good as Animal Crossing, but also does more than Animal Crossing.